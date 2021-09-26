CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog the Bounty Hunter joins search for Brian Laundrie: 'I will find him'

By Erin Donnelly
AOL Corp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReality star Duane Chapman — best known as Dog the Bounty Hunter — says he has joined the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie last week after the 22-year-old Petito's remains were discovered in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19; a coroner has since ruled her death a homicide. Laundrie has not been seen since Sept. 14, when he left his parents' Florida home after telling them he planned to visit a local nature reserve to meditate. The Laundries reported their son missing three days later.

