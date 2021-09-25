CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, NY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM, to consider rescinding local Parking Law #1-2012. Any person may submit written comments to the Town of Essex prior to the hearing or may appear and be heard before the Board at the time of the hearing. The hearing will be held virtually via GoToMeeting. The weblink and phone number for access to the hearing are available on the Town website at https://essexnewyork.com/remote. The law and other information may be reviewed at the Town Hall at 2313 Main Street, Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM or downloaded from our website.

