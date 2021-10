LONG LAKE | Mt. Sabattis Mountain Bike and Shared Use Trails will celebrate the official completion of Phase 1. The festivities will take place Friday, Oct. 1, 3-5 p.m. at the Mt. Sabattis Pavilion, 46 Pavilion Way, in Long Lake. A dedication ceremony will be followed by tours. Everyone is welcome to attend and encouraged to bring running shoes, hiking boots, and bikes and helmets. This is a rain or shine event.