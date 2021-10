FREEMAN — Kate Miller’s 25 kills and 21 digs helped Freeman rally from a 2-1 set deficit to pick up a home volleyball victory on Thursday night. Set scores were 25-21, 24-26, 22-25, 25-19 and 15-12. Freeman (6-3): Miller added four blocks in the win, with teammate Erin Uecker racking up eight kills, three blocks and 15 digs. Lily Wipf had eight kills, 14 digs and two blocks for the Flyers, and Ashlin Jacobsen had six kills and 15 digs. Freeman also had 28 assists from Paige Auch and Ava Ammann had 21 assists and 15 digs. The Flyers are back in action on Sept. 18 for tournament play in Emery.

FREEMAN, SD ・ 14 DAYS AGO