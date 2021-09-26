DFS Daily Breakdown – September 26

The NL Central loves Max Schrock. He spent the majority of 2020 in the St. Louis Cardinal’s organization with a minimal presence on the MLB roster. By minimal, I mean 11 games and 17 total plate appearances. The future would not be in St Louis, and the Chicago Cubs claimed him in late October. After being kept on the MLB roster all winter, the Cubs designated him for assignment in February. Although, the Cincinnati Reds were lacking in depth and claimed Shrock from shortly after the designation. Since winding up with the Reds, he’s been optioned and recalled nearly every month this season.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO