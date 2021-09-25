CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Get Lost In These 9 Awesome Corn Mazes In Illinois This Fall

By Laura
Only In Illinois
Only In Illinois
 9 days ago

Nothing screams fall like a trip through the corn maze. Whether you’re in a family and taking it slow, or in teams facing off against each other, corn mazes are loads of fun. The good news for those visiting or living in Illinois during the autumn months, this state has a ton of corn, so you know there are plenty of corn mazes to pick from. We’ve selected nine of the best corn mazes in Illinois to choose from so get ready for the ultimate autumn adventure.

1. Richardson "World's Largest" Corn Maze

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmvXc_0c8phbmz00
Richardson "World's Largest" Corn Maze/Facebook
Kicking off our list of the best corn mazes in Illinois is Richardson "World's Largest" Corn Maze. Located in Spring Grove, this HUUUUUUGE corn maze (with the awesome design, I might add) is a great one to take the kids to. Also enjoy a zip line and Orbiting.

2. Kroll's Fall Harvest Farm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZjvy_0c8phbmz00
Kroll's Fall Harvest Farm/Facebook
Up In Waukegan, this farm offers a classic, non-commercialized fall experience. This design is cute! The paths are flattened and can be navigated with strollers.

3. Siegel's Cottonwood Farm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrGxv_0c8phbmz00
Siegel's Cottonwood Farm/Facebook
This corn maze is perfect if you're looking for things to do in fall in Illinois. You'll have a blast working through this 15-acre corn maze. And if you want even more, check out the Pumpkin Mine Kiddie Train, mountain sllide, and so much more!

4. Konow's Corn Maze

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231zRY_0c8phbmz00
Konow's Corn Maze/Facebook
This corn maze is located in Homer Glen, Illinois. Choose from a large or small corn maze (good for the kiddos), have fun at the straw playground, and take the kids on pony rides during the weekends.

5. Odyssey Fun Farm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9qmZ_0c8phbmz00
Odyssey Fun Farm/Facebook
Located in Tinley Park, this big corn maze is a whopping 15 acres. You will also have fun going on a hayride or Giant Pillow Bouncy.

6. Hardy's Reindeer Ranch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjmGR_0c8phbmz00
Hardy's Reindeer Ranch/Facebook
Yes, you read that correctly...you can see some reindeer in Rantoul, Illinois. In fact, if you dare, you can give them a kiss. Many people come here for the corn maze, too, which is great fun to work through.

7. Daniken Tree Farm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMDww_0c8phbmz00
Daniken Tree Farm/Facebook
In Pocahontas, Illinois, Daniken Tree Farm offers family fun for both fall and winter, as they sell pumpkins and Christmas trees. You will also love their three-acre corn maze.

8. Shreves Pumpkin Patch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hdkhd_0c8phbmz00
Shreves Pumpkin Patch/Facebook
This family owned-and-operated business is located in Barnhill, Illinois. They have a corn maze, hay rides, and, of course, pumpkins!

9. Rader Family Farms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYnyf_0c8phbmz00
Rader Family Farms/Facebook
Last on our list of the best corn mazes in Illinois is Rader Family Farms. Located just outside of Normal, Illinois, Rader Family Farms offers a lovely 10-acre corn maze as well as apple blasters, a jumping pillow, rat rollers, tire tower, and a whole lot more!

These sure look great. Are we missing any of the best corn mazes in Illinois? Let us know in the comments.

The post Get Lost In These 9 Awesome Corn Mazes In Illinois This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

