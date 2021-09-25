Get Lost In These 9 Awesome Corn Mazes In Illinois This Fall

Nothing screams fall like a trip through the corn maze. Whether you’re in a family and taking it slow, or in teams facing off against each other, corn mazes are loads of fun. The good news for those visiting or living in Illinois during the autumn months, this state has a ton of corn, so you know there are plenty of corn mazes to pick from. We’ve selected nine of the best corn mazes in Illinois to choose from so get ready for the ultimate autumn adventure.

1. Richardson "World's Largest" Corn Maze

2. Kroll's Fall Harvest Farm

3. Siegel's Cottonwood Farm

4. Konow's Corn Maze

5. Odyssey Fun Farm

6. Hardy's Reindeer Ranch

7. Daniken Tree Farm

8. Shreves Pumpkin Patch

9. Rader Family Farms

Kicking off our list of the best corn mazes in Illinois is Richardson "World's Largest" Corn Maze. Located in Spring Grove, this HUUUUUUGE corn maze (with the awesome design, I might add) is a great one to take the kids to. Also enjoy a zip line and Orbiting.Up In Waukegan, this farm offers a classic, non-commercialized fall experience. This design is cute! The paths are flattened and can be navigated with strollers.This corn maze is perfect if you're looking for things to do in fall in Illinois. You'll have a blast working through this 15-acre corn maze. And if you want even more, check out the Pumpkin Mine Kiddie Train, mountain sllide, and so much more!This corn maze is located in Homer Glen, Illinois. Choose from a large or small corn maze (good for the kiddos), have fun at the straw playground, and take the kids on pony rides during the weekends.Located in Tinley Park, this big corn maze is a whopping 15 acres. You will also have fun going on a hayride or Giant Pillow Bouncy.Yes, you read that correctly...you can see some reindeer in Rantoul, Illinois. In fact, if you dare, you can give them a kiss. Many people come here for the corn maze, too, which is great fun to work through.In Pocahontas, Illinois, Daniken Tree Farm offers family fun for both fall and winter, as they sell pumpkins and Christmas trees. You will also love their three-acre corn maze.This family owned-and-operated business is located in Barnhill, Illinois. They have a corn maze, hay rides, and, of course, pumpkins!Last on our list of the best corn mazes in Illinois is Rader Family Farms. Located just outside of Normal, Illinois, Rader Family Farms offers a lovely 10-acre corn maze as well as apple blasters, a jumping pillow, rat rollers, tire tower, and a whole lot more!

These sure look great. Are we missing any of the best corn mazes in Illinois? Let us know in the comments.

