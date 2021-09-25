Pennsville Notches First Win on Senior Night

The KML Chargers faced the Winneconne Wolves in a conference match-up on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 at home. KML took the match in three beating the Wolves 25-15, 25-18 and 25-23. Meredith Bock led the Chargers with 23 digs. Samantha Kohl had 11 and Caitlin Johnson had 9 digs. Emily Honzelka came away with a total of 10 kills, Stella Zarling with 9 and Samantha Kohl had 8. Madison Fischer and Ella Walz had 22 and 16 assists respectively. KML celebrated their seven senior’s tonight thanking them for their leadership and dedication to the program. KML Varsity Volleyball also had Grade School Night where grade school volleyball players were able to partake in different pre-game activities. We look forward to seeing these grade-schoolers one day be a part of the KML volleyball program. Next up, KML heads to West Bend High School tomorrow to compete in the two-day West Bend Sprawl tournament.

