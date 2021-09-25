CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Pennsville Notches First Win on Senior Night

By Evan Watson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a night dedicated to honor the school's senior players, cheerleaders, and band members, the Pennsville Eagles returned the favor from start to finish. The Cougars traveled to Lou D'Angelo Stadium searching not only for their first win of the season, but their first points on the board. They'd just been beaten 57-0 by Maple Shade a week prior. Pennsville was fresh off a 36-6 loss at Overbrook, hardly their worst loss of the season thus far. Something had to give.

