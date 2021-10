LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Four Lobos went 2-0 to advance to the semifinals of three respective brackets on the opening day of the New Mexico State Invitational. Yue Lin “Polly” Chen is in the semifinals of the Crimson bracket as the No. 4 seed, Satoho Toriumi is in the semis of the Gray bracket as the No. 4 seed as is Hsiang-Wen “Albie” Huang as the No. 2 seed, and Myu Kageyama also is in the semifinals as the No. 3 seed in the White bracket.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 13 DAYS AGO