CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Liz Cheney says she is not ready to cede the GOP to “extremism”

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wyoming Congresswoman may be at odds with Republicans over President Trump, but she told 60 Minutes the party is still worth fighting for.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
KEYT

Harriet Hageman once rebuked Trump and endorsed Liz Cheney. She’s now challenging her with his support

Harriet Hageman, who earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in her 2022 bid to challenge Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, once called her current opponent a “proven, courageous, constitutional conservative.”. In a speech endorsing Cheney’s 2016 congressional campaign Hageman attacked the “concerted efforts to force true conservatives to sit...
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Globe

Liz Cheney’s damning hypocrisy

Don’t listen to what Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming says. Watch what she does. During a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday, Cheney said, “We need to work against discrimination of all kinds in our country, in our state.” She said that she is “not ready to cede [the Republican Party] to the voices of extremism, to the voices of antisemitism, and the voices of racism.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
cowboystatedaily.com

Hageman Says She Was Fooled Into Opposing Trump In 2016

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman was fooled into opposing the presidential bid of former President Donald Trump in 2016 by “Democrats and Liz Cheney’s friends in the media,” she said Monday. Hageman, responding to a New York Times article about her current...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Liz Cheney Says She ‘Absolutely’ Can Win Reelection: ‘A Vote Against Me’ Is A Vote For ‘Somebody Who’s Put Allegiance to Trump Above Allegiance to the Constitution’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was ousted from House leadership over her criticism of former President Donald Trump, said she could “absolutely” win reelection during a Sunday interview with 60 Minutes. In polling from July, only 23% of Wyoming Republicans said they would vote for her — and another 53%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney Says She ‘Was Wrong’ to Condemn Same-Sex Marriage

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is taking back her previous condemnation of gay marriage. On Sunday, the Wyoming Republican expressed public support for LGBTQ rights for the first time, saying her previous stance was “wrong.” Cheney’s past comments on her belief “in the traditional definition of marriage” in 2013 caused a rift with her sister Mary, who is married to a woman. (Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, came out in support of same-sex marriage in 2009.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump mocks Bush, Liz Cheney with bizarre photoshopped image

As news spread Thursday that former President George W. Bush would be headlining a Texas fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming next month, subscribers to the email posts by former President Donald Trump received a "must-see" message. Inside the file, headed with the subject line "ICYMI: Must-See Photo"...
POTUS
K2 Radio

Bush To Hold Fundraiser For Liz Cheney Of Wyoming

Doesn't Liz Cheney have enough money to run for re-election in Wyoming? How much does that seat in the U.S. House cost?. Former President George W. Bush will headline a fundraiser for Cheney on Oct. 18 in Dallas, a Republican source familiar with the event confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday morning. (FOX NEWS).
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extremism#Republicans#60 Minutes#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

CBS News

292K+
Followers
38K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy