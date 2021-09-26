Liz Cheney says she is not ready to cede the GOP to “extremism”

Don’t listen to what Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming says. Watch what she does. During a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday, Cheney said, “We need to work against discrimination of all kinds in our country, in our state.” She said that she is “not ready to cede [the Republican Party] to the voices of extremism, to the voices of antisemitism, and the voices of racism.”

