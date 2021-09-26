CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating death of woman and her 2-year-old in fall at Petco Park

By Cindy Boren The Washington Post
Union Leader
 5 days ago

As fans were heading into San Diego’s Petco Park for a Padres game Saturday afternoon, a woman and her young son died in a fall from the third level of the stadium. The 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene after the roughly six-story fall to the sidewalk on Tony Gwynn Drive, homicide Lt. Andra Brown told the San Diego Union-Tribune. They were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., just minutes before the Padres’ game against the Atlanta Braves was to begin.

