Huawei exec's release to China under Biden admin shows 'strategic retreat'

Conservative commentator Peter Schweizer said there is "no question" President Biden has a conflict of interest with China, showing a "strategic retreat" by the U.S. "There’s no question those conflicts exist. Joe Biden himself, two of his family members, his son, Hunter Biden — of course — and his brother, James Biden, have received millions of dollars from politically connected Chinese interests," Schweizer said during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.