Leave It To Gigi, EmRata & Naomi To Ace One Of 2021’s Biggest Hair Trends

By Hannah Coates
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was only last week that Vogue recounted the number of ’90s beauty trends that have made a big return this year – poker-straight hair was one of them. Nowhere was the mood more obvious than at the Versace X Fendi (or “Fendace”) event, where Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski and Lily Donaldson (to name just a few of the famous faces walking in the show), wore their hair mermaid-long, glossy and glamorous. Off the catwalk, Demi Moore was also sporting the look.

