Geek Fam narrowly miss out on PMGC qualification after winning the PMPL MY/SG season 4

The Clippers jumped on starter Pedro Payano for six runs and cruised to victory over the Hens on Sunday. After three-run burst in both the first and the top of the fourth, the Clippers were already up 6-0. In the bottom of the inning, Riley Greene led off with a single, and after Zack Short popped out, Kody Clemens reached on a ground ball and Josh Lester drilled a single to load the bases for Ryan Kreidler. The shortstop came through with a two run single. A walk and then a balk brought Lester home from third, and the Hens were back in the game.

BASEBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO