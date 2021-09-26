CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geek Fam narrowly miss out on PMGC qualification after winning the PMPL MY/SG season 4

By Wasif Ahmed
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeek Fam may have won the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MY/SG today, but they narrowly missed out on qualifying to the Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. This is because they got a total of 1002 points from both seasons of the PMPL MY/SG in 2021, just 35 behind Team Secret. The Malaysian PUBG Mobile squad of Team Secret have now advanced to the $6 million PMGC 2021, which will take place from November 2021 to January 2022.

