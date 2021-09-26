CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWU students protest against preacher on campus

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This article discusses topics regarding sexual assault. A preacher caused a large rally at Texas Woman’s University’s Denton campus on Thursday, Sept 23. The preacher, Ken (who refused to share his last name), walked on campus around 12 p.m. and stayed until 4 p.m. He brought two handwritten signs saying, “Abortion is murder” and “Ask me why you deserve hell.” TWU students gathered around him rebelling against his words, creating a mass rally.

