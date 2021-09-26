Football Drops Third Straight in Little Brown Bucket Game

The Little Brown Bucket game between rivals Gettysburg and Dickinson has been an annual tradition for over 80 years, with bragging rights and, you guessed it, a little brown bucket trophy on the line. On Saturday, Sept 18, the Bullets traveled to Dickinson to compete in this highly anticipated matchup between two teams looking to get their first wins of the season. Unfortunately for the orange and blue, the Little Brown Bucket is going to keep its residence in Carlisle, as Gettysburg lost to the Red Devils and dropped their third straight game of the season.