The James Madison women’s soccer team opened CAA play on Sunday with a 1-0 victory at Drexel. The Dukes improve to 4-5-1 and the Dragons drop to 4-4-1. The game was scoreless until the 77th minute when Hannah Coulling found the back of the net off a pass from Adriana Reyes. That turned to be the only goal of the game as JMU picked up its second straight victory and they’ve now won three of their last four games.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO