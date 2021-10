They call him "the machine," the undisputed king of the deep, for the punishing depths he dives to in one single breath. Thirty-four-year-old Alexey Molchanov holds 24 world records in the rapidly growing extreme sport of free diving. This past July, 60 Minutes was with him when he broke yet another record, diving 430 feet - more than the length of a football field - while holding his breath underwater for over four and a half minutes without a scuba tank.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 8 DAYS AGO