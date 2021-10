Slave Play may not have won any Tonys at last night’s ceremony, but the groundbreaking show isn’t coming up empty-handed. The play announced on September 27 that it will be returning to Broadway for an eight-week run, with previews beginning November 23 and the show officially reopening on December 3. The production will run at the August Wilson Theatre through January 23 before moving to Los Angeles’s Mark Taper Forum as part of Center Theater Group’s season. Tony nominee Robert O’Hara returns to direct, with Tony–nominated cast members Ato Blankson-Wood, Chalia La Tour, and Annie McNamara returning alongside fellow original Broadway cast members Irene Sofia Lucio and Paul Alexander Nolan. Antoinette Crowe-Legacy will join in the role of Kaneisha, which she originated in 2017 during Yale’s Langston Hughes Festival.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO