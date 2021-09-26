More sunshine and 80s for the week ahead

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Cloudy and cool conditions continue into the evening. Lows overnight will gradually make it into the mid 50s for us in the Tri-cities with patches of fog possible as lows approach the dew points. A new disturbance will bring a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms into Northern Kansas late Friday night into Saturday morning. These will then cross into South Central and Southeast Nebraska. The latest trends have been shifting this chance of rain even farther southeast. This would mean the Tri-Cities area may only be facing a slight chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms. If we get anything in the Tri-cities it will be in the afternoon. The better chance will be to the south and southeast. As you go to the northwest from there, the chance quickly goes down to nothing. Some sun is more likely in those areas to the northwest. As of right now, it looks like is just a slight chance of rain for the Harvest of Harmony parade in Grand Island, with the better chance toward the end of the parade. There is also a slight chance for rain for the Husker football game in Lincoln in the evening with the best chance early in the game. Highs temperatures on Saturday will again be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. The warmest temperatures will be out west where there should be a little more sun.

