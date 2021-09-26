CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

More sunshine and 80s for the week ahead

By Eric Burke
WAFF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a fantastic weekend we have had! Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with low temps staying a bit more mild in the middle 50s, areas of patch fog will develop before daybreak Monday. Monday and Tuesday will be very similar to the weekend with mostly sunny skies and seasonably...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Sunshine and patchy clouds to wrap up the work and school week

Weather-wise, October looks to pick up right where September left off, with more cool and dry weather. We'll kick off the new month and wrap up the work and school week on Friday with plenty of sunshine, a less active breeze compared to the past few days, and seasonably cool highs in the mid to upper 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s today, 80s return this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Warming up this weekend… Get ready for another nice day! Highs will reach the mid 70s this afternoon, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds from time to time. The nice weather...
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Warm weather continues with more sunshine for the weekend

Warm weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will build in today and bring nice weather through the weekend. It will stay warm with highs in the 80s today through the weekend, with more sunshine for the weekend. High pressure will move offshore Monday, allowing moisture to return to the Carolinas. There will be a slight chance for a shower Monday. Rain chances will increase on Tuesday as a cold front moves into the Carolinas and stalls. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday will continue through Thursday. It will stay warm with highs in the 80s next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

October is starting off cloudy, but sunshine will fill the first week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Cloudy and cool conditions continue into the evening. Lows overnight will gradually make it into the mid 50s for us in the Tri-cities with patches of fog possible as lows approach the dew points. A new disturbance will bring a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms into Northern Kansas late Friday night into Saturday morning. These will then cross into South Central and Southeast Nebraska. The latest trends have been shifting this chance of rain even farther southeast. This would mean the Tri-Cities area may only be facing a slight chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms. If we get anything in the Tri-cities it will be in the afternoon. The better chance will be to the south and southeast. As you go to the northwest from there, the chance quickly goes down to nothing. Some sun is more likely in those areas to the northwest. As of right now, it looks like is just a slight chance of rain for the Harvest of Harmony parade in Grand Island, with the better chance toward the end of the parade. There is also a slight chance for rain for the Husker football game in Lincoln in the evening with the best chance early in the game. Highs temperatures on Saturday will again be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. The warmest temperatures will be out west where there should be a little more sun.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropics
KSLA

Rainy days coming to an end; sunshine next week

(KSLA) - This weekend will start off with many more scattered showers and storms. By Sunday, all the rain should be winding down and coming to an end. By the time we start Monday, we will have more sunshine in the forecast. This evening will have some scattered showers around....
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy