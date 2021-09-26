Artist Curtis Stomme Featured at Sutter Creek Gallery in October

Abstract artist Curtis Stromme goes his own way when creating acrylic paintings: The artworks are untitled, allowing viewers to provide their own interpretation and connection to the artwork. Unmatted pieces are surrounded by simple chrome frames so as not to detract from the art, which makes the paintings seem “to go on into infinity,” he explains. Rather than using canvas, Stomme paints on paper, layering the acrylic with blocks—not brushes—to create his vivid compositions. Sutter Creek Gallery will feature this unique artist during the month of October.