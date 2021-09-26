SNF Pack... 3-1 L2 Weeks

The Jets just can’t score early in the games, they have 0 first quarter points so far this year, and after seeing Zach Wilson throw so many early interceptions, I’m betting that the Jets play it conservative with him early on to try and get him some confidence. Unfortunately, he is playing Denver who has a really good defense who allowed Jacksonville to score one offensive touchdown last week, and who held the Giants scoreless in the first quarter in Week 1. The Broncos haven’t been fast starters as they scored 0 first quarter points against the Giants in Week 1 and only 3 points in Week 2 against Jacksonville. I’ll expect a boring first quarter with few points.