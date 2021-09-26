New York may tap National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers

A nurse receives one of the first vaccinations at Mt. Sinai Hospital from Pfizer-BioNTech during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Dec. 15, 2020. (Carlo Allegri, Reuters) NEW YORK CITY — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering employing the National Guard and out-of-state medical workers to fill hospital staffing shortages with tens of thousands of workers possibly losing their jobs for not meeting a Monday deadline for mandated COVID-19 vaccination.