New York City, NY

New York may tap National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nurse receives one of the first vaccinations at Mt. Sinai Hospital from Pfizer-BioNTech during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Dec. 15, 2020. (Carlo Allegri, Reuters) NEW YORK CITY — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering employing the National Guard and out-of-state medical workers to fill hospital staffing shortages with tens of thousands of workers possibly losing their jobs for not meeting a Monday deadline for mandated COVID-19 vaccination.

