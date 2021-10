Auburn coach Bryan Harsin says he won’t hesitate to call another trick play after one blew up on him in Auburn’s 28-20 loss at Penn State last Saturday. The call was for a reverse pass on the first play of the third quarter. Wide receiver Kobe Hudson, seeing the intended receiver covered, reversed field and appeared headed for a big-gainer. But as he switched the ball from one arm to the other, he dropped it. Penn State recovered at the Auburn 20 and quickly moved to a touchdown and a 21-10 lead.

AUBURN, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO