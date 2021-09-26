Editorial: Let's build community trust for Omaha's needed library transformation
Omaha is at a moment of landmark opportunity for its public library system. Our community must learn from the rancor that erupted last week over the future path for Omaha libraries. The philanthropic group Heritage Services must acknowledge that a top-down approach sows public mistrust and must be avoided. Omahans devoted to our library system must work past their suspicion and join in the effort for constructive change.omaha.com
