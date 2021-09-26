CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, TN

Penelope Faye Smithson

wbry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenelope “Penny” Faye Smithson, age 59, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at her home. She was a native of Warren County. She is survived by her mother, Carlos Faye Davis Smithson of Woodbury; uncle, Glenn (Debra) Davis of Woodbury; aunt, Deborah Gibson of Readyville; nephews and nieces, Richie Davis, Andy Davis, Jr. Davis, and Vicki Pennington; great nephews and nieces, Jack Davis, Hunter Davis, Josh Davis, Nathan Ely, Lily Davis, Rose Davis, Abby Davis, Miranda Johnson, and Keli Davis; great great nephews and nieces, Austin Johnson, Avery Johnson, Aden Ely, Cadence Ely, and Presley Davis.

www.wbry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbury, TN
Woodbury, TN
Obituaries
County
Warren County, TN
Warren County, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avery Johnson
Person
Richie Davis
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy