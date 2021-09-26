Penelope Faye Smithson
Penelope “Penny” Faye Smithson, age 59, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at her home. She was a native of Warren County. She is survived by her mother, Carlos Faye Davis Smithson of Woodbury; uncle, Glenn (Debra) Davis of Woodbury; aunt, Deborah Gibson of Readyville; nephews and nieces, Richie Davis, Andy Davis, Jr. Davis, and Vicki Pennington; great nephews and nieces, Jack Davis, Hunter Davis, Josh Davis, Nathan Ely, Lily Davis, Rose Davis, Abby Davis, Miranda Johnson, and Keli Davis; great great nephews and nieces, Austin Johnson, Avery Johnson, Aden Ely, Cadence Ely, and Presley Davis.www.wbry.com
