Viewpoint: With $3.5 trillion spending bill, have we lost our collective minds?

The late Republican senator, Everett McKinley Dirksen, was once heard to say, “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking serious money.” There seems to be a controversy if that quote was ever actually attributed to him. But one thing he did say for certain is that “the further we get into the session, the longer the tip of my tongue gets away from my brain.” I wonder if that malady has happened to many of our elected representatives. They toss around these figures like they are nothing. “A trillion here, a trillion there, and pretty soon you’re talking serious money.” Perhaps you have never really sat down and figured how much $1 trillion actually is. Well, I did. Let’s look at it this way: