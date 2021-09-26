CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewpoint: Tribe says law firm adds to its hardships

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the most recent federally recognized tribe in the nation, the Fort Sill Apache Tribe is composed of the legitimate descendants of the Chiricahua and Warm Springs Apaches who lived in southwestern New Mexico, southeastern Arizona and northern Mexico. My mandate as chairwoman of the Fort Sill Apache Tribe is to restore our people to their rightful lands, to our rightful home and to our rightful place in the world — which is in our homeland in Southern New Mexico and Arizona.

