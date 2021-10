AC Milan are interested in signing striker Ricardo Pepi from FC Dallas but face strong competition, according to a report. Calciomercato.com writes that the Rossoneri are keen on signing the 18-year-old, who has exploded onto the scene having scored 12 goals in his first 24 Major League Soccer appearances. Bayern Munich – a partner of the Texan club for years – already had him on trial during the offseason of the North American league and they are observing him in view of the future.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO