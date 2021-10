WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Four Tigers registered double-figures in kills, led by 20 from sophomore Camryn Hannah, as Clemson held on to beat Wake Forest (9-4, 0-2 ACC) in five sets, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25, 15-25, 15-13. The Tigers (10-3, 2-0 ACC) have now won six in a row overall and have a 2-0 record in league play for the first time since 2011.