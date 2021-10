My hometown is Walnut Cove, NC and this deer was harvested in Stokes County, NC. This was a deer that I first got pictures of in early July and immediately knew that this was going to be a very unique buck. From what I could tell he already had 10 or 11 points including some kickers on his antler base with still a good two months of growing left to do. It became a routine of mine that I would regularly freshen the minerals and bait I was putting out for him each week and pull the card. I was really hopeful after the first several card pulls because it showed that the buck I was after and two others were using my site nearly every single day.

WALNUT COVE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO