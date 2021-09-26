Taliban demands resumption of regular international flights to Afghanistan | Abroad
Western countries used Kabul airport to evacuate about 120,000 people with military planes. The US military damaged military and commercial aircraft and the airport’s radar system before leaving the country. The airport was later repaired with the help of technical teams from Qatar and Turkey and the first international flight landed in Kabul on September 13. On the other hand, international air traffic got off to a slow start. Airlines such as Pakistan International Airlines and Afghan Kam Air have operated a limited number of flights so far.www.taylordailypress.net
