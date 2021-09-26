WATCH: Justin Tucker nails longest field goal in NFL history for Baltimore Ravens win

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day, another wild finish for the Baltimore Ravens. Justin Tucker kicked an NFL record 66-yard field goal as the game clock ran out in Sunday’s game in Detroit to lift the Ravens past the Lions for a 19-17 victory. The ball sailed through the air, bouncing off the crossbar and then up and over to seal the win, bringing Baltimore to a 2-1 record on the young season. Tucker’s boot broke the previous 64-yard record set by Matt Prater in Denver in 2013. It was redemption for the Ravens’ kicker, who missed a 49-yard attempt in the first quarter. Tucker...

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO