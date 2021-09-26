CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Justin Tucker nails longest field goal in NFL history for Baltimore Ravens win

By Simon Gibbs about 7 hours
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has already put together a borderline Hall of Fame career, as the Westlake, Texas native has won a Super Bowl, been named to six All-Pro teams — four first-team All-Pro teams and two second-team All-Pro teams — and is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, with a field goal percentage just north of 90. On Sunday, Tucker only padded his resume, as he nailed a game-winning field goal from a whopping 66 yards out — the longest field goal in NFL history.

