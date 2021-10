Arsenal and Tottenham are heading in different directions, and the Gunners will try to ride the momentum and the home crowd to victory in Saturday's English Premier League match. Arsenal won the last meeting with their fierce North London Derby rivals, taking a 2-1 decision at Emirates Stadium in March. Now, the Gunners come into another home match off three straight wins across all competitions, while Spurs are winless in their last four. Arsenal has lost to Tottenham just once in the past 28 games (16-11-1) in the North London Derby at the Emirates.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO