CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Orleans Saints Postgame Quotes 9/26

By New England Patriots
Patriots.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Is this the formula for you all to win this season, defense, special teams, efficient offense?. SP: Yeah, listen, I know this, just being in this league long enough, sometimes that formula has to change. We felt like going in that we wanted to effectively run the football. Obviously ball security, playing in here, is a must when you consider their record at home. But I think it's too hard to say each week. I mean, it's going to vary based on the opponents. I thought we did a handful of the things we were trying to do. We're going to look at the tape Monday, I'm sure it's not going to be perfect, then we'll make corrections.

www.patriots.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

New Orleans Saints should make this blockbuster trade

The New Orleans Saints passing game has definitely been lacking these past few weeks. This is due in large part to the team missing star wide receiver, Michael Thomas. It’s raised the question are the Saints too dependent on Michael Thomas. Most fans would agree that the answer is yes.
NFL
chillicothetimesbulletin.com

First look: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints odds and lines

The New York Giants (0-3) visit the "Big Easy" Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET Week 4 contest against the New Orleans Saints (2-1) at Caesars Superdome. Below, we look at the Giants vs. Saints odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. New York remains winless...
NFL
Sun-Journal

NFL notebook: Saints will return to New Orleans for Week 4

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have decided to continue practicing at TCU next week in preparation for their Week 3 game at New England before returning to their New Orleans-area headquarters in Week 4, when they will host the New York Giants in the Superdome, Coach Sean Payton said Friday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#New Orleans#New England#American Football
batonrougenews.net

Notes from New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game

Saints continue streak of not being shut out New Orleans Saints. With the 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 19 the New Orleans Saints' record falls to 1-1. New Orleans will return to action Sunday, Sept. 26 when it plays the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., at noon. The game will be regionally televised on Fox (Fox8 locally).
NFL
On3.com

The Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, catches fire

The Superdome in New Orleans has caught fire. The fire ignited in the roof of the stadium, per FOX 8 New Orleans. There is not yet word on what caused the fire or the severity of damages. As of 2:20 p.m. ET, the fire was under control, per the city...
NFL
WECT

Panthers improve to 2-0 with home victory over New Orleans Saints, 26-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - The Carolina Panthers are off to their best start in four years. The Panthers defeated NFC South rival New Orleans Saints, 26-7, Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium. It’s their first win over the Saints since the regular-season finale in 2018, snapping a four-game losing...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

New Orleans Saints: Winners and losers from Week 2 loss to the Panthers

The New Orleans Saints lost 26-7 to Carolina Panthers in a divisional matchup dropping them to 1-1 and 0-1 in the division. The good guys were outnumbered so to speak going into this match up with the absence of 10 key offensive and defensive players out with injuries and eight coaches out due to COVID protocols.
NFL
FanSided

New Orleans Saints: Wide receiver depth chart moving forward

With the recent signing of former 2013 third-round pick Kenny Stills to the practice squad, do the New Orleans Saints now have enough talent at wide receiver to survive without Michael Thomas?. The Saints have a huge hole to fill at wide receiver. With Thomas set to miss at least...
NFL
wgno.com

Listen: Sean Payton addresses Lattimore injury, Saints return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head football coach Sean Payton spoke with media during a conference call Friday about the team’s upcoming matchup with the Carolina Panthers, Marshon Lattimore’s status for Sunday’s game, and the team’s return to New Orleans. Payton says that Lattimore will likely be a game-time...
NFL
NBC Sports

Saints plan to return to New Orleans ahead of Week Four home game

The Saints’ next scheduled home game is in Week Four against the Giants and it appears that will mark their return to the Superdome. Week One’s 38-3 win over the Packers took place in Jacksonville rather than New Orleans because of the impact Hurricane Ida had on the city and the Saints have been training in Texas the last few weeks. On Friday, head coach Sean Payton outlined the team’s plans for the next couple of weeks.
NFL
WCNC

Carolina handles business with 27-6 win over New Orleans Saints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam Darnold threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, and the Carolina defense turned in another strong performance in a 26-7 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Darnold improved to 2-0 as the starter, connecting on TDs to Brandon Zylstra and D.J. Moore as Carolina...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Get Big News On Timeline For Return To New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints released some fantastic, earlier-than-expected news on Friday. According to team insider Nick Underhill, the team will return to New Orleans for their first home game of the season in Week 4 against the New York Giants. The Saints will return to its practice facilities next week...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Provide More Clarity On A Return To New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints were forced to evacuate to the Dallas area before the start of the season due to Hurricane Ida. That meant playing their Week 1 “home” game in Jacksonville and continuing to practice in Texas as they await a return home. The next home game on the...
NFL
chatsports.com

New Orleans Saints: Trevor Siemian might get attention on trade market

It was a bit of a shock when the New Orleans Saints decided to keep all four of their quarterbacks for the 2021 season. They had their reasonings for doing so, as Jameis Winston was their starter, Taysom Hill could play other positions, Ian Book is a fourth-round rookie, and Trevor Siemian is the only one with true experience as a backup.
NFL
chatsports.com

New Orleans Saints offense is in uncharted territory through 2 games

The New Orleans Saints put up 38 points in Week 1 in a surprising blowout victory over the Packers. The black and gold followed up that performance by scoring a lowly seven points against the Panthers in Week 2. Even with the 38 points scored, the Saints still find themselves...
NFL
chatsports.com

New Orleans Saints: Lack of wide receivers proving to be massive problem

All offseason long we heard about how the New Orleans Saints don’t have proven talent at wide receiver. Fans pushed back on that, claiming that Marquez Callaway would rise to the occasion or that Lil’Jordan Humphrey would surprise some people with his abilities. Yeah, we haven’t seen any of that...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy