Takes some real guts to cross the north London divide, which is probably why only a handful of players have done it. While 45 players have played for both Merseyside clubs, 39 for both Manchester clubs and 20 for both Old Firm sides, only 15 have dared to don both the red of Arsenal and the white of Tottenham Hotspur since the Gunners moved north of the river.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO