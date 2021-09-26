CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mark Stoops teams obliterating Kentucky rushing records

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder head coach Mark Stoops, Kentucky has dominated with its rushing attack. First, it was JoJo Kemp and Boom Williams, then Benny Snell broke every record imaginable. In 2019, Lynn Bowden re-invented the quarterback position and broke another slew of rushing stats. And in 2021, it’s Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke leading the charge on the ground. All powered by the group of gnarly blockers known as the Big Blue Wall.

