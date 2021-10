For the fourth consecutive season the Falcons have started the season out on the back foot, losing in Week 1 in what was yet again demoralizing fashion. I will say, however, after the Eagles took a 7-3 lead on their first drive of the game Atlanta never took the lead again, so at least there wasn’t a historic collapse this time around. Yes, the bar is below the floor at this point.

