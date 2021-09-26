BBB on Homes: Beware of unscrupulous contractors
The hurricane season is not over yet, and some homeowners are still dealing with necessary repairs after Hurricane Nicholas. Unfortunately, the aftermath of a crisis also brings out contractors taking advantage of those who have already been victimized. The Better Business Bureau is warning homeowners affected by natural disasters to beware of unscrupulous contractors. There are many reputable contractors, but certain ones may perform shoddy work or make big promises they can’t deliver.www.chron.com
Comments / 0