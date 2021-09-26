CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Gina Maria Noia

belmontabbeycollege.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer students’ questions and concerns help to direct her work as a theologian. On the pickleball court: She was a women’s doubles high school pickleball champion. “I teach because I love sharing my education and experience with my students, and because I love learning from my students.”

Dr. Mary P. Stratton

Believes that the combination of youthful enthusiasm and reverence for tradition at the Abbey provides the foundation for an extraordinary community. Her love of the students here at the Abbey. WHEN NOT IN THE CLASSROOM, CAN OFTEN BE FOUND:. Working in the: Faculty Development Committee. Recruiting/Admissions Events (Student Acceptance Day)
Dr. Justin Noia

As an undergrad, majored in Philosophy because it was the only discipline through which he could study all other disciplines. Embracing the Catholic life that animates the Abbey.
Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
Hospital Fires Whistleblower Travel Nurse for Raising COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Travel Nurse Marian Weber knew something was wrong while working at the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Alaska during the pandemic. She watched patients with COVID-19 go unmonitored for long periods of time, so she shared her concerns with hospital administration. She claims they ended up retaliating against her instead of addressing the problem.
Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

If I am the only person wearing a mask in a store or other indoor location, am I really protected from infection?. It is true that masks work best when everyone in the room is wearing one. That is because when an infected person wears a mask, a large percentage of their exhaled infectious particles are trapped, stopping viral spread at the source. And when fewer viral particles are floating around the room, the masks others are wearing would likely block those that have escaped.
A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
CBS4 Investigates: Jackson Hospital Fires Nurse For Posting Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A neonatal intensive care nurse, accused of mocking a sick child on social media, has been fired. Jackson Memorial Hospital has confirmed to CBS4 News that Sierra Samuels has been terminated. Sierra Samuels (Source: Facebook) In a story seen first on 4, Samuels was put on administrative leave for a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after she posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal care unit on her social media account. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 is not sharing the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos are cropped...
Secret State Department Report Suggests Likely Cause of Havana Syndrome

A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
