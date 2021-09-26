Stringer, Larry

Lawrence (Larry) Cooper Stringer, age 72, (January 24, 1949—September 25, 2021) Born in Atlanta, GA, spent his childhood in Doraville, GA and attended Sequoyah High School. He leaves behind his wife, Connie, 2 step-children-Johnny Marchant/Brandy and Michelle Marchant Allen/Todd; 6 step-grandchildren: Sarah Tate Klegin/Trevor and Brianna Tate; Andrew, Matthew, Timothy, and Daniel Marchant. Larry was a devoted Husband, Stepfather, and especially a devoted Grandfather, and he was a loving, kind, "sometimes gentle" and always generous man. Larry played the electric keyboard and sang in his band before he was drafted into the US Army where he served one tour of duty in Vietnam. He worked in the swimming pool business for many years and had many loyal customers who liked him for not only his quality of work but also his personality. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Frank Dorsey Stringer and Virginia Battle Stringer .At a young age, Larry was baptized into the Presbyterian Church and later made his declaration of faith in Jesus Christ and was forgiven of his sins. (Ephesians 2: 8-9) At Larry's request, no public viewings will be held. A private family memorial is planned to be held at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, Powder Springs, GA. Burial at Midway Presbyterian Church, Powder Springs, GA.