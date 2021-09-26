Diablo II: Resurrected leveling guide – how to level up fast

In general the difficult curve in Diablo II: Resurrected is pretty smooth, so you generally won’t need to grind in order to be able to progress through the story. However, there are various circumstances in which you might want to level up particularly fast. For example, you might want to join friends online whose characters are all higher level than you, you might want to start a new character without slogging through the first Acts of the game, you might be impatient. Or yes, you might be stuck, particularly if you’re playing on higher difficulty.