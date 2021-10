LOUISVILLE, KY. (Seminoles.com) — The top-ranked Seminole Soccer team (10-0) wins their 13th straight ACC game, ninth straight road game and 20th straight regular-season game with a 3-0 win over Louisville (6-2-1). The Garnet and Gold have also gone without a loss in the first 10 games of the season for the fourth time in program history and improves its road record to 43-15-8 since 2013.