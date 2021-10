A tearful Rory McIlroy was left too emotional to speak after winning his Ryder Cup singles match but with the European team heading for a crushing defeat. McIlroy beat Xander Schauffele 3&2 but it was the first point he had claimed for his team of the weekend and speaking on Sky at the conclusion he twice had to compose himself with tears in his eyes.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO