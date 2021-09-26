Mermaid Manor, An Airbnb In Arkansas, Is As Magical As It Sounds

Dubbed “the hottest vacation rental on Lake Hamilton,” Mermaid Manor is the kind of place you have to sea to believe! In addition to tons of under-the-sea nods, the amazing abode boasts all sorts of amenities, including custom furniture, a lakefront locale, and year-round heated pool.

Mermaid Manor may be a long way from the ocean, but it's got some major coastal vibes!

Located in Royal on Lake Hamilton, the rental is brimming with all sorts of unique features – inside and out.

It’s also brimming with mermaids, in an array of shapes and sizes.

Surprisingly, the mermaids aren’t the most unique thing about the home. That honor goes to the custom dining table.

The ocean-inspired piece is not only one-of-a-kind, but it’s stunning, too!

With five bedrooms, nine beds, and three-and-a-half baths, Mermaid Manor is incredibly spacious, so there’s plenty of room to stretch out.

There’s even a game room – complete with a karaoke machine.

Of course, guests aren’t confined to the home’s interior.

Tons of amenities make the exterior of the home just as (if not more) appealing than the interior. Designed for year-round use, the “backyard oasis” boasts a heated in-ground pool and…

… amphitheater-style gas fire pit, which overlooks Lake Hamilton.

There’s even an outdoor kitchen with both a flattop and gas grill.

The outdoor perks don’t end there, though. There’s also a private deck for guests to enjoy.

Well, what do you think? Are you ready to book a stay at Mermaid Manor? For more information, or to make reservations, check out the original listing on Airbnb.

Address: Mermaid Manor on Lake Hamilton, 1391 Timberlake Dr, Royal, AR 71968, USA