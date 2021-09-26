Mermaid Manor, An Airbnb In Arkansas, Is As Magical As It Sounds
By Daniella DiRienzo
Only In Arkansas
5 days ago
Dubbed “the hottest vacation rental on Lake Hamilton,” Mermaid Manor is the kind of place you have to sea to believe! In addition to tons of under-the-sea nods, the amazing abode boasts all sorts of amenities, including custom furniture, a lakefront locale, and year-round heated pool.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Well, what do you think? Are you ready to book a stay at Mermaid Manor? For more information, or to make reservations, check out the original listing on Airbnb.
So, did you know about this famous rental on Lake Hamilton? Ever stayed overnight at Mermaid Manor? Or, maybe you know of another amazing Airbnb in Arkansas? Tell us!
Believe it or not, this is just one of the unique Airbnbs in Arkansas. There are several others, including this one.
Address: Mermaid Manor on Lake Hamilton, 1391 Timberlake Dr, Royal, AR 71968, USA
