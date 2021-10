Max Verstappen has brushed off Lewis Hamilton’s suggestion that the pressure of the Formula One title race is getting to him, insisting that his championship rival’s comments “show he doesn’t know me”. Verstappen and Hamilton collided at the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago and head into this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix separated by just five points at the top of the standings. Seven-time world champion Hamilton was asked whether the pressure was catching up with Verstappen as the Dutchman aims to become the youngest F1 champion of all time, and the Mercedes driver said he empathised with the...

