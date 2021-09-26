Ina Hendrix, 86, of West Union, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at her home after a long battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 8, 1935 in Lawrence County, Kentucky. She was precededin death nby parents William Andrew Carey and Grace Marie Roberts; two brothers; and five sisters. She is survived by husband of 60 years, John E. “Jack” Hendrix of West Union; two sons, Neal (Chris) Hendrix of Farmington Missouri and John (Melissa) Hendrix of West Union; six grandchildren, Korri, Hanna, Audra, Clayton, Coryn and Francis; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the West Union United Methodist Church, 203 West Mulberry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693 A private interment will be held for the family and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.