CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Union, OH

Ina Hendrix

People's Defender
People's Defender
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bR6Yj_0c8oIhC500 Ina Hendrix, 86, of West Union, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at her home after a long battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 8, 1935 in Lawrence County, Kentucky. She was precededin death nby parents William Andrew Carey and Grace Marie Roberts; two brothers; and five sisters. She is survived by husband of 60 years, John E. “Jack” Hendrix of West Union; two sons, Neal (Chris) Hendrix of Farmington Missouri and John (Melissa) Hendrix of West Union; six grandchildren, Korri, Hanna, Audra, Clayton, Coryn and Francis; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the West Union United Methodist Church, 203 West Mulberry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693 A private interment will be held for the family and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Clayton, OH
City
West Union, OH
City
Lafferty, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
West Union, OH
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
People's Defender

Library Spotlight

The Adams County Public Library would not be the same without our amazing staff. Get to know a little more about the employees who make the li
People's Defender

People's Defender

457
Followers
986
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy