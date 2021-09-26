Rachel Faye (Blevins) Mefford, 76, of West Union, Ohio, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Se Rachel Faye (Blevins) Mefford pt. 22, 2021 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Jan. 5, 1945 to the late James H and Vina (Littleton) Blevins in Cranston, Kentucky. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Thomas Mefford; two sons, Michael and Jeffery Mefford; as well as four brothers and six sisters. Rachel is survived by one son, Tommy (Kim) Mefford of Bentonville; daughter, Carla Mefford of Bentonville; two granddaughters, Rebecca (Kyle) Free of West Union and Kati Mefford of Bentonville; three great-granddaughters, Holly, Myra and Harper Free all of West Union. Family and friends were invited to a visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Rev. Billy Newton officiated and burial followed at the Manchester Cemetery.