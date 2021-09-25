CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buechler Farms Pumpkin Farm open on October 9

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium Area Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. The Barn at Buechler Farms, 587 S Royal Ave, Belgium, WI 53004, USA. Make a visit to Buechler Farm your family’s annual tradition. Take a hayride through a sea of orange created by thousands of pumpkins. Kids can visit the petting zoo, try their hand at pumpkin bowling and apple chucking and enjoy a sweet treat along with a cup of cider. Don’t forget to visit the country store full of great treats and crafts.

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
