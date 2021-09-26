Cougars Fight Past Shockers in Houston

HOUSTON – A balanced offensive effort from Houston helped the Cougars fend off Wichita State in three sets on Sunday afternoon at the Fertitta Center, sweeping the Shockers 25-20, 25-18, 25-18. The Shockers would hold just one lead in the match, a 1-0 advantage to start the second set. Houston (11-3, 1-1) grabbed control early in the first, snagging an 8-3 advantage and keeping Wichita State at arm's length the rest of the way. The Shockers (6-5, 0-2) twice crawled back to within two, but a 5-0 run midway through the set put Houston in front 20-13 and proved to be the difference.