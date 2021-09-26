CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Cougars Fight Past Shockers in Houston

goshockers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A balanced offensive effort from Houston helped the Cougars fend off Wichita State in three sets on Sunday afternoon at the Fertitta Center, sweeping the Shockers 25-20, 25-18, 25-18. The Shockers would hold just one lead in the match, a 1-0 advantage to start the second set. Houston (11-3, 1-1) grabbed control early in the first, snagging an 8-3 advantage and keeping Wichita State at arm's length the rest of the way. The Shockers (6-5, 0-2) twice crawled back to within two, but a 5-0 run midway through the set put Houston in front 20-13 and proved to be the difference.

goshockers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shockers#Cougars Fight#Wichita State#Morgan Stout#Ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy