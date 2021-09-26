CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf fans rightfully loved Rory McIlroy's tearful and incredibly honest interview after Ryder Cup match

By Andy Nesbitt
 5 days ago
Rory McIlroy is one of the greatest golfers to ever play the game and he came into this year’s Ryder Cup with high hopes that he could help lead Team Europe to a win over Team USA at Whistling Straits.

But he lost the three matches he was a part of on Friday and Saturday and was benched from the Saturday morning foursomes session.

McIlroy was the first guy out for Europe in Sunday’s singles matches and was able to beat Xander Schauffele 3&2 to put a point on the board for Europe, but it looks like the U.S. is going to run away with this thing.

Right after his match McIlroy gave an emotional interview in which he teared up and explained why this event matters so much to him and how disappointed he was in himself for not playing better:

That sure makes it easy to root for Rory. Loved how he apologized for his cursing, too. What a guy.

He also had this interview with Sky Sports:

Golf fans loved all of that, and rightfully so:

